Elizabeth Ann Welling (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Welling, 80, of West Finley, died Friday, October 25, 2019, in her home, with her family by her side.

She was born March 18, 1939, in Washington, a daughter of the late James Harold and Elizabeth Ann Schlwingle Devenney.

A member of Windy Gap Church, Elizabeth enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, and sewing blankets and pillows.

Surviving are three sons, Stephen (Cindy) Smith of Eighty Four, Charlie Welling of West Finley and Roy Welling of West Finley; two daughters, Lynn (Pete) Roupe of West Finley and Pearl Livingood of West Alexander; two sisters, Bertha Garrett of East Finley and Mary Jane (David) Allum of East Finley; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Joyce Ann Smith; a brother, Jim Devenney; a sister, Judith Ann Anderson; and a grandchild, Kammie Lynn Roupe.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the time of services, Tuesday, October 29, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Pastor George Crawford will officiate.

Additional information, and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 28, 2019
