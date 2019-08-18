Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Young, 86, of Waynesburg, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Waynesburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born June 12, 1933, in Hundred, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late George and Attie Himelrick Six.

Elizabeth was a Greene County resident since 2005. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Elizabeth was also a member of Senior Living Center. She lived at Thompson Gardens, where she volunteered and cooked their meals.

Elizabeth was employed at The Greenery Center as a certified nursing assistant for eight years, until she retired in 2005. She loved bingo and talking to her neighbors.

She is survived by three children, Deborah Legg of Columbia, Ky., Harold Michael "Mike" (Robin) Young of Washington and Holly (Kevin) Geiser of Phoenix, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Nelda Woolery and Kenneth Six, both of Waynesburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randy Young, and eight siblings, George Six, Ruth McDonald, Neil Six, Howard Six, Don Six, Ralph Six, Dorsey Six and Velma, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Monday, August 19, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181, with Pastor Dave Woods officiating. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township.

