Elizabeth Anna Bruno, 94, of East Washington, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 22, 2019, following a brief illness, at Strabane Woods, Washington.

She was born June 21, 1925, in West Middletown, a daughter of the late Lyle and Mabel Hootman Hair. Mrs. Bruno was a 1943 graduate of East Washington High School. She was a homemaker and a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. Mrs. Bruno enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the times that she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family meant everything to her. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

On June 4, 1946, she married Robert A. Bruno, who died July 30, 2018.

Surviving is a son, Robert A. (Joyce) Bruno Jr. of South Strabane Township; a daughter, Judith (William) O'Meara of South Strabane Township; five grandchildren, Eric (Sarah) Bruno, Erinn (Jason) Altman, Christopher Bruno, Lora (Gary) Hills and William (Kristyn) O'Meara; seven great-grandchildren also survive, Jenna Bruno, Mia Altman, Ayla Altman, Abbey Hills, Gary Hills, Lily O'Meara and Declan O'Meara.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. Memorial contributions may be made to the John F. Kennedy Catholic School Scholarship Fund, 111 West Spruce Street, Washington, PA 15301. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com