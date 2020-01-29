Elizabeth "Becky" Bailey Nickler, 96, of Rices Landing, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

She was born November 13, 1923, in Rices Landing, a daughter of the late John and Susan Kraynak Bailey.

Becky was a 1942 graduate of Cumberland Township High School.

She was a homemaker and lived her life in Rices Landing. Becky was a member of the former Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Rices Landing and now a member of St. Hugh Worship Site of the St. Matthias Parish. She was a member of the Brooks-Crago American Legion Post 816 Auxiliary, Rices Landing.

On April 12, 1945, she married Paul Nickler, who died August 10, 1985.

Surviving are a brother-in-law, Don Danser of Harrison City, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Hugh Worship Site of St. Matthias Parish, Carmichaels, with Father Albin C. McGinnis as celebrant. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

