Elizabeth Bruce
1927 - 2020
Elizabeth "Libby' Bruce, 92, formerly of McDonald, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center, Bridgeville.

She was born November 11, 1927, in Keystone, a daughter of Wilfred Bert and Sarah Couchenour Brown.

Mrs. Bruce was a graduate of Burgettstown High School class of 1945. She worked for 26 years at Woodville State Hospital as a food service supervisor, from where she retired in 1988.

Elizabeth was a member of Raccoon Presbyterian Church, Midway Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge 89 in Midway. She loved cooking and gardening.

On October 20, 1945, she married Thomas John Bruce Sr., who passed away March 14, 1978.

Surviving are a son, Thomas John (Carol) Bruce Jr. of McDonald; a daughter, Jeanie (Dave) McGinnis of Imperial; a brother, Ronald Brown of Augsburg, Germany; two sisters, Sarah Hughes of Clinton and Patricia Moreau of McDonald; four grandchildren, Thomas Wm., Dwayne and Paul Bruce and Christina Elizabeth Parkinson; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah Bruce and Tyler Reeder.

Deceased are three brothers, Wilfred, George and Benjamin Brown; and four sisters, Grace Sivak, Nellie Bissett, Norine Ulrick and Lois Diamond.

Family will receive friends in Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, where funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18. Interment will be private. Online condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
17
Visitation
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
