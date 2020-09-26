Elizabeth C. "Betty" Keisling Cerar, 83, of Bethel Park, died Friday, September 25, 2020.

She was the beloved wife for 60 years of the late Richard J. Cerar; loving mother of Keith R. Cerar (Janet Jones), Bonnie L. Wishner (Brennan) and William J. "Bill" Cerar; sister of Jack Keisling (Marion), Shirley Dempster, Raymond Keisling (Janet) and the late Boyd Keisling (Betty Mae); sister-in-law of Joan Cerar and the late Leo Cerar and Herk Dempster; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Betty loved feeding her birds, the Pittsburgh Steelers and "Chatty Betty" would talk to anyone, made friends easily and loved the Amercian Flag.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 27, in the David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road (Route 88), Library, where a blessing service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 28.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PANCAB-Wreaths Across America, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com