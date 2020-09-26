1/1
Elizabeth C. Keisling Cerar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth C. "Betty" Keisling Cerar, 83, of Bethel Park, died Friday, September 25, 2020.

She was the beloved wife for 60 years of the late Richard J. Cerar; loving mother of Keith R. Cerar (Janet Jones), Bonnie L. Wishner (Brennan) and William J. "Bill" Cerar; sister of Jack Keisling (Marion), Shirley Dempster, Raymond Keisling (Janet) and the late Boyd Keisling (Betty Mae); sister-in-law of Joan Cerar and the late Leo Cerar and Herk Dempster; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Betty loved feeding her birds, the Pittsburgh Steelers and "Chatty Betty" would talk to anyone, made friends easily and loved the Amercian Flag.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 27, in the David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road (Route 88), Library, where a blessing service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 28.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PANCAB-Wreaths Across America, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Service
01:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved