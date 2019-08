Elizabeth Campbell Kosarik, 92, of Avella, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Transitions Healthcare in Washington.

Mrs. Kosarik was born on December 9, 1926 in Wellsburg, WV, daughter of the late William Harry and Stella May Deuley Sandreth.

She was a member of Polar Star Mutual Benefit Society, Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643 Ladies Auxiliary both of Avella and Cross Creek Valley Senior Citizens, where she had served as treasurer.

Elizabeth enjoyed crocheting, BINGO, reading books, going to the casino and spending time with her family.

On August 29, 1945 she married Victor Campbell, who passed away on February 10, 1979.

On December 9, 1983 she married Martin Kosarik, who passed away on November 26, 1984.

Surviving Mrs. Kosarik are a daughter, Lillian (Warren) Zimmerman of Washington; two sons, Robert James (Sandy) Campbell of Avella and Richard (Kathy) Campbell of Washington; eight grandchildren, Robert (Marcie) Campbell, Chris (Steven) Cole, Heather (Adam) Akers, Michael (Amy) Zimmerman, Debbie (Mark) Cole, Kelly (Rodney) Smith, Richard (Donna) Campbell, William Michael Campbell; 17 great grandchildren, Destinee Cole, Faythe (Anthony) Mazza, Lizzie Campbell, Robert Campbell III, Brett and Dylon and Koree Zimmerman, Hank Smith, Katelyn and Haylee Campbell, Mark Anthony and Samantha Cole, Alex, Ethan, Ryan, Kylie and Chloe Smith; six great great grandchildren, Payton Campbell, Kailiah and Maverick Cole, Gracelyn and Logan Mazza and Hazel Campbell.

Deceased in addition to her husbands and parents are, a son, Harry "Billy" Campbell; infant twin sons, Leonard and Leroy Campbell; a grandson, Warren Donald Zimmerman III; four sisters, Vonita, Mary Ellen, Gloria and Jo Anne; and a brother, Harry "Buddy".

A private graveside committal service will be held in West Point Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.