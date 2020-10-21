1/1
Elizabeth E. Beckham
1920 - 2020
{ "" }
Elizabeth E. Beckham, 100, of Washington, and formerly of the Greensboro area, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Bridgeville Rehabiliation and Care Center, Bridgeville.

She was born January 31, 1920, in Fort Myers, Fla., a daughter of the late Forrest F. and Ina I. Webb Ingraham.

Mrs. Beckham was a 1937 graduate of Fort Myers High School and resided in the Greensboro area until 2015 when she relocated to Washington. She was a member and former choir member of the First Baptist Church, Waynesburg, where she served as a deaconess and a member of the Halmark Sunday School Class. In addition, Mrs. Beckham was a former member of the Carmichaels Women's Civic Club, the Waynesburg Women's Club and the Greene County Counsel for the Arts.

Mrs. Beckham worked for Sears for nine years before her marriage. While she resided in Fort Myers, Mrs. Beckham did fashion modeling for several organizations for charity.

On May 15, 1945, she married Dr. Charles E. Beckham, who died June 4, 1989.

Mrs. Beckham worked as a sales person at Lang's Department Store, Washington, for four years and later as the office manager with her husband's dental practice in Carmichaels. She enjoyed cooking and traveling and was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving are two sons, Charles D. Beckham (Nancy) of Pittsburgh and Todd E. Beckham (Jennifer) of Northampton, Mass.; two grandchildren, Jordan C. Beckham (M. J.) and Matthew T. Beckham (fiance, Angie) and a great-granddaughter, Ella Beckham.

Deceased are a grandson, Timothy S. Beckham; a brother, Franklin Ingraham Jr.; and a sister, June Wilhemia Ingraham.

Family and friends are invited to visit Elizabeth's family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of a memorial service, Saturday, October 24, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. Dr. Edward Pierce will officiate.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
OCT
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5500
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
