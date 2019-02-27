Elizabeth F. McGinnis, 75, of Midway, died Monday, February 25, 2019, in her residence.
She was born February 23, 1944, in Montgomery, Ala., a daughter of the late Melvin and Julia Sullivan Parker and Wade and Ann Norton.
Mrs. McGinnis was a member of Midway Methodist Church and was formerly employed as a bus driver with Monarch Bus Line for West Allegheny School District and was a waitress at the Oakdale Diner. She enjoyed bowling, camping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of 29 years, William "Beezer" McGinnis; daughter Patti (Chris) Reed of McDonald; grandchildren Chris Reed, Anna Reed and Deanna McGinnis. She is also survived by her sisters and brother, Cindy Johns, Billy Norton and Ruth (Jeff) Swanson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Pyle; son William F. McGinnis; and brother Melvin Parker.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Saturday, March 2, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway 724-796-3301. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery, Midway.
