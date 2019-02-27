Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth F. McGinnis.

Elizabeth F. McGinnis, 75, of Midway, died Monday, February 25, 2019, in her residence.

She was born February 23, 1944, in Montgomery, Ala., a daughter of the late Melvin and Julia Sullivan Parker and Wade and Ann Norton.

Mrs. McGinnis was a member of Midway Methodist Church and was formerly employed as a bus driver with Monarch Bus Line for West Allegheny School District and was a waitress at the Oakdale Diner. She enjoyed bowling, camping and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 29 years, William "Beezer" McGinnis; daughter Patti (Chris) Reed of McDonald; grandchildren Chris Reed, Anna Reed and Deanna McGinnis. She is also survived by her sisters and brother, Cindy Johns, Billy Norton and Ruth (Jeff) Swanson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Pyle; son William F. McGinnis; and brother Melvin Parker.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Saturday, March 2, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway 724-796-3301. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery, Midway.

To sign a guest book, visit thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.