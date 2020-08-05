Elizabeth J. Grizzle, of Beechview, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.

She was the beloved mother of Troy Grizzle and Rebecca (Peter) Niznik; sister of Harry (Pam) Medlen and the late James (Patricia) Medlen; grandmother of James (Jennifer) Grizzle, Thomas and Cassandra Niznik; great-grandmother of John, Lucas, Selena and James.

Visitation is private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home; 412-561-0380; www.deborfuneralhome.com.