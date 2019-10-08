Elizabeth J. "Betty Jane" Huffman, 73, of Nottingham Township, passed away in her home Saturday, October 5, 2019, as a result of complications from a fall July 21.

Born February 6, 1946, in Daisytown, to George and Helen Krilosky, she was married to Henry A. Huffman for 52 years.

She is survived by their sons, Jason (Karena) and Nathan; brother and sister-in-law Bob and Joyce Huffman; nieces Kathy Lutes, Laura Bell, Jonetta Santos, Lori Shahan and Betty Joyce Lowenhaupt; and nephews Danny Krilosky and Rob Huffman.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her sister, Marlene Lutes (John); sister-in-law Betty Nash Huffman; and beloved Aunt Margaret and Uncle Steve Settie.

A 1963 graduate of California Area High School, she worked at Penney's regional office in Castle Shannon before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1968.

She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in McMurray for more than 30 years, where she assisted with the children's choir. She was a past president of the Borland Manor Elementary Parent Teacher Association in the Canon-McMillan School District.

In the late 1990s, with the late Debby Gilbert, she started a Friday morning women's Bible study group that continues.

The day before passing, her sisters in Christ met around her bed to sing, pray and bless her on her way. For the last 10 years, she had served as a volunteer chaplain at the Allegheny County Jail, climbing into her scooter on Saturdays to visit the women of her assigned pod.

She was blessed to have relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis for almost 35 years, which permitted her during her mostly good days to pursue interests liking birding, writing poetry, fishing, riding horses along the beaches of Jamaica, dancing to "oldies," going to bargain matinees, visiting her Hungarian grandparents' village and finding a second cousin and dining out with family and friends. A favorite pastime was putting the top down on their Miata and exploring back roads in pursuit of new places to buy a strawberry sundae.

Whatever the day presented, her top earthly priority was her family. As her family's executive producer, she made it possible for her husband to carry out his responsibilities as an educator without any worry for the daily functioning of the family. And, she did it with unconditional love.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313, where a brief prayer service will be held at 9 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, in Trinity United Methodist Church, 530 Center Church Road, McMurray, PA 15317, with the Rev. Dr. Erwin Kerr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Foundation of HOPE, 950 Second Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219; Trinity United Methodist Church; or the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.