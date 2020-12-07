Elizabeth Jean "Betti" Carroll, 77, of Bridgeville, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, in her home.

She was born February 15, 1943, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late William and Stephanie Drwiega Busch.

Mrs. Carroll was Catholic, and attended the Holy Child worship site of Corpus Christi Parish in Bridgeville. She enjoyed shopping, traveling to the beach, and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren.

On October 18, 1969, she married Robert James Carroll, with whom she shared more than 51 years of marriage, who survives. Also surviving are her son, Todd (Kristi) Carroll of Bridgeville; daughter Shanna (Michael) Keenan of Oakdale; four grandchildren, Amelia, Aria, Paul "PJ" and Gwendolyn; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Bohn.

Due to uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation and services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, in Elizabeth Jean Carroll's memory.

