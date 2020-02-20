Elizabeth Jo "Liz" Weber, of Pittsburgh, died suddenly of natural causes Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born October 13, 1982, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of Mardi Joy and the late Stephen Michael Weber.

She leaves behind siblings Jenifer Weber (Michael Whartnaby and children Simon and Lila) of Pittsburgh, Kerry Weber of Pittsburgh and Becca Weber of Los Angeles, Calif. She is also survived by her uncles, Fred Weber (Lisa) of Washington and Lawrence Weber (Ellie and cousins Davi and Andrew) of Pittsburgh. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Clarissa.

Liz was raised in Washington and graduated from Trinity High School in 2002. She loved to sing and participated in the choir program during her four years at THS. Liz continued her education at the Median School of Massage, a passion of hers for many years.

An avid reader, Liz volunteered at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Jewish Community Center of Squirrel Hill. She enjoyed rubber stamp and paper crafting with her mother, Mardi and loved watching movies and television shows with her friends. Liz was adventurous and independent. She enjoyed trying new restaurants in the city and if no one could join her, she had no reservations about dining alone and taking multiple buses around town. Her favorite cuisine was Indian.

Liz was a shy person on first impression, but those who knew her best would experience an honest, good listener who could always make them laugh. Liz was an empathetic caretaker of animals her whole life, starting with her first cat, Fluffy; and held special bonds with all the animals in her life. An undeniable hard worker, Liz aimed to make herself and her family proud every day.

A memorial service will be held in the home of Jenifer Weber and Michael Whartnaby from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 21.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to an animal .

