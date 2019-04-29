Elizabeth "Buffy" Johnson, 64, of Houston, died Friday, April 26, 2019, in her home.

She was born April 25, 1955, in Washington, a daughter of the late Nathalie F. Johnson.

Elizabeth was a 1973 graduate of Washington High School and worked as a manager in the real estate field.

She was past president of Greater Washington Realtor Association, past president of Washington County Mental Health Association, past president of Washington Secretary Association and a past member of Canonsburg GVU.

Surviving are a sister, Josephine (Richard L. Reddout) Johnson of Washington, and four nephews, Brian Collins Cessar, Jacob Cessar, Ian Reddout and Max Reddout.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.