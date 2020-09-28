Elizabeth Lomago

Elizabeth A. "Betty" Lomago of Monongahela, passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born August 31, 1922, in Van Voorhis, a daughter of the late Anthony and Celia Rosena.

On September 25, 1949, she married George Lomago, Jr., who died September 6, 1987.

A lifelong resident of the Monongahela area, Mrs. Lomago and her late husband owned and operated George's Market, at the corner of Fourth and Chess Streets, then at 429 Marne Avenue, Monongahela, for over 30 years. She worked side by side with her husband until their retirement. Betty and George were inseparable.

Betty was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church and the church Ladies' Guild. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Monongahela Chapter No. 108.

Mrs. Lomago enjoyed baking, cooking, and ceramics. She will be remembered for baking her famous pizzelles that were generously given to friends and family.

Most of all, Betty loved spending time with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life.

Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Ann (J. Scott) Leckie of Washington; two cherished grandchildren, J. Alexander (Jessica) Leckie, M.D., of Dillsburg, and LCDR Elizabeth A. (Kevin) Kennedy, USN, of Virginia Beach, VA; a great granddaughter, Gianna Marie Leckie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Willis Rosena, John Rosena, and Anthony Rosena; and two sisters, Mary Benjamin and Ruth Kittle.

All funeral arrangements and burial in the Monongahela Cemetery are private and under the direction of the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 W. Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 314 6th Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.

