Elizabeth Marie Haines, 80, of Rices Landing, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the Donnell House, Washington.

She was born December 14, 1939, at home in Rices Landing, a daughter of the late Kramer Berry Sr. and the late Bessie Trumpy Berry.

She was the cherished wife of Ronald Haines, who survives. They were married January 14, 1977. She was the loving mother of Debra Caudill, Brenda Smith and Scott Bowman (Wendy); proud grandmother of Nathan Swift, Kayla (Brian) Balazick, Tyler Bowman, Logan Bowman and Jimmy Smith; and great-grandmother to Malina Balazick. She is survived by her brother, Emil "Hobo" Berry; and sisters Cora Renee and Valletta Dankovich; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Pearl and Hazel Berry; her brothers, Kramer "Brut" Berry Jr., Joseph "Joe Buck" Berry and Irvin "Dump" Berry.

She was a 1957 graduate of Jefferson Morgan Junior/Senior High School. Marie was a nurse for 33 years at the Greene County Memorial Hospital. This is where she met her beloved friend, Regina Jones, whom she loved dearly.

She loved her dogs and enjoyed tending to her flowers. She was a member of the Rices Landing Methodist Church.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 9, with Pastor Daniel P. Grimes officiating. Interment will be in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing.

