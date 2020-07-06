Elizabeth "Betty" Mitchell Skarupa, 87, of Bulger, went home peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, in her home.

She was born May 31, 1933, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Lucci Micele.

Betty will best be remembered for her kind soul and never having a bad thing to say about anyone. She lived by the saying "If you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say it at all" and set an outstanding example for her family to live by.

Betty was a member of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, formerly St. Ann's Parish, Bulger. She enjoyed spending time with her family, word search puzzles, PCH and reading.

Surviving are her children, Bill Skarupa Jr. of Butler, Julie (Blase) Kowalski of Bulger, Pam (Ray) Scruppi of Bulger, Barb Skarupa of Virginia, John Skarupa of Bulger and Trish (Mike) Sweat of Weirton, W.Va.; grandchildren Ali (Justin) Maxwell, Tess Kowalski, Kurt (Abby Manni) Kowalski, Samantha (Todd Haynes) Williams, Nick (Payton Bratton) Scruppi, Luke Sweat; one great-granddaughter, Laurel Maxwell; and brother Louis (Carole) Mitchell of Illinois.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Patsy Mitchell, Dominick Mitchell, Joseph Mitchell, Charles Micle, Frank Micelo, Mary Alvarez, Clara Orgovan, Jeanette "Jay" Dvorsak and Angelina Tornabene; and granddaughter Chelsea Scruppi.

A private visitation will be held at Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, with interment to follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Burgettstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington in memory of Betty.

