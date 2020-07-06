1/1
Elizabeth Mitchell Skarupa
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth "Betty" Mitchell Skarupa, 87, of Bulger, went home peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, in her home.

She was born May 31, 1933, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Lucci Micele.

Betty will best be remembered for her kind soul and never having a bad thing to say about anyone. She lived by the saying "If you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say it at all" and set an outstanding example for her family to live by.

Betty was a member of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, formerly St. Ann's Parish, Bulger. She enjoyed spending time with her family, word search puzzles, PCH and reading.

Surviving are her children, Bill Skarupa Jr. of Butler, Julie (Blase) Kowalski of Bulger, Pam (Ray) Scruppi of Bulger, Barb Skarupa of Virginia, John Skarupa of Bulger and Trish (Mike) Sweat of Weirton, W.Va.; grandchildren Ali (Justin) Maxwell, Tess Kowalski, Kurt (Abby Manni) Kowalski, Samantha (Todd Haynes) Williams, Nick (Payton Bratton) Scruppi, Luke Sweat; one great-granddaughter, Laurel Maxwell; and brother Louis (Carole) Mitchell of Illinois.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Patsy Mitchell, Dominick Mitchell, Joseph Mitchell, Charles Micle, Frank Micelo, Mary Alvarez, Clara Orgovan, Jeanette "Jay" Dvorsak and Angelina Tornabene; and granddaughter Chelsea Scruppi.

A private visitation will be held at Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, with interment to follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Burgettstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington in memory of Betty.

Sign the guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
106 St John St
Midway, PA 15060
(724) 796-3301
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved