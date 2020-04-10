Elizabeth Pechulis, 73, of Marianna, died Wednesday, April 9, 2020.

She was born December 6, 1946, in Millsboro, a daughter of the late Pete and Antonia Walensa Pechulis.

She attended West Bethlehem Schools.

Elizabeth is survived by three sisters, Frances (the late Odey) Kennedy, Helen Pechulis and Anna (John) Berg, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two sisters, Mary Abbott and Rose Pechulis.

Arrangements are private and entrusted to Nichol Funeral Homes, 1728 Main Street, Marianna. Interment will be in Horn Cemetery, Marianna, West Bethlehem Township.

