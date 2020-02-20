Elizabeth "Sis" Pendleton Wise went home to be with her Lord Saturday, February 8, 2020.

A daughter of the late James H. and Charlotte M. Pendleton, Sis was born November 4, 1950, in Washington. She was a 1968 graduate of Washington High School and attended the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater.

A trailblazer, Sis was the first African American female to be employed in the Business Office at Superior Valve. She was later employed as a Case Manager for Washington County.

Sis entered into union with James "Tommy" Wise, which resulted in three daughters who survive, Wanda (Michael) Clements, Tara Wise and Crista Wise. Also surviving are her grandson, Zuri Wise; and brothers, James Pendleton and Vincent (Roslyn) Pendleton, all of Maryland, Robert Pendleton of New York, Alex and Larry Frazier of Washington, and Reggie Brown of Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Mackie Woods of Washington; brother-in-law, John (Evelyn) Wise of Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sis was a much-respected heartbeat of the community who was often called upon to organize events and bring people together. We will miss her infamous card parties and holiday gatherings, but are comforted knowing that she joins in heaven her loving parents; as well as her brother, Troy Frazier; and sister, Valterrite Harris.

Friends will be received from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of a funeral service, on Saturday, February 22, in the Nazareth Baptist Church, 123 North Lincoln Street, Washington. The Rev. Eric W. Tarpley will officiate. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery, Garden Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.