Elizabeth Price, 85, of Beallsville, died peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020, with her family at her side.

She was born November 26, 1934, in Millsboro, the youngest of 10 children born to Peter and Elizabeth Nodge Popovich.

Liz was a 1952 graduate of East Bethlehem High School.

On December 17, 1966 she married Charles C. Price, who passed away December 7, 2009. They celebrated 42 years of marriage.

Liz was a member of the Beallsville United Methodist Church. She was well known in the community and a dear friend to many. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Mark D. Yablonski and Joseph M. Yablonski (Brandy); three grandchildren, Everett, Joseph and Delilah Yablonski; one sister, Ann Abbadini; several nieces and nephews including her special and loving niece, Barb Scirotto (Tom).

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, is a beloved son, Eric C. Price, who passed away June 29, 1993; three sisters and five brothers.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Beallsville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 136, Beallsville, PA 15313.

At the request of Mrs. Price, all funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.