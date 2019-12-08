Elizabeth Viola "Bettie" Dinsmore Dallmeyer, 98, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.

She was born August 22, 1921, in Hickory, a daughter of John and Ethel Lanier Dinsmore.

Mrs. Dallmeyer graduated from Hickory High School in 1939, from Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing in 1942, and later from California (PA) State Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

During World War II, she was a nurse at Aspinwall Veterans Hospital. She went on to work as a nurse for Fort Cherry School District, retiring after 24 years of service.

Mrs. Dallmeyer held a life membership in the Washington County School Nurses Association and the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees. She was also a member of the Mt. Pleasant Township Historical Library Association, The Washington County Historical Society, and Hickory High School Alumnae Association. Mrs. Dallmeyer was also a charter member of the Harvard Medical Nurses Study since 1976.

She and her husband were 25-year members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club and traveled in all 50 states and several foreign countries.

In addition to traveling, Mrs. Dallmeyer enjoyed music, reading, and board games, and especially loved her grandchildren and spending time with them.

She was member of Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder, deacon, choir member, pianist and organist.

In Mach 15, 1944, she married James G. Dallmeyer, who died November 1, 2015. They shared the same birthday, August 22, 1921.

Surviving are three daughters, Linda Hutchison of New Brunswick, N. J., Lois Nesbitt of Murrysville, and Leah (Arnold) Lewis of Sissonville, West Virginia; six grandchildren, Sarah Hutchison of New York City, N. Y., Robyn Nesbitt of Camp Hill, Bonnie Nesbitt of New York City, N. Y., Annie (Scott) Shipman of Franklin, Tenn., Allison Lewis of Charleston, W. Va., and Andrea (James) Nelson of Charleston, W. Va.; and four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rachael an Caleb Shipman and Charlotte Nelson.

Deceased, in addition to her husband of more than 71 years, are a sister, Elsie Clarke; a brother, William G. Dinsmore; an infant grandson, Benjamin J. Nesbitt; and a son-in-law, James E. Nesbitt.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. An additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Wednesday, December 11, in Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Hickory, with the Rev. Jeff Marquis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church, PO Box 97, Hickory, PA 15340.

