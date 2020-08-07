Elizabeth Z. Orisko died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in The Washington Hospital.

She was born Filomena Elizabeth Zappi September 7, 1925, to August N. Zappi Sr. and Concetta Filosi Zappi.

Mrs. Orisko was the last of her immediate family of 11 brothers and sisters.

She grew up on the family farm in Taylorstown, where she was raised in the values of hard work, kindness, generosity and strength in family. She worked for many years at Hazel Atlas and Brockway Glass prior to retiring, and enjoyed working as a McDonald's greeter and at Sam's Club post retirement.

Known to her extended family as "Aunt Minnie," she enjoyed family gatherings, especially the yearly Zappi Family Reunion.

On November 10, 1951, she married Edward Orisko, who died September 30, 2000.

Mrs. Orisko enjoyed life surrounded by love of family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Edward (Denice) Orisko, Cindy (Stush) Uniejewski and Brad (Shari) Orisko, all of Washington; grandchildren Lauren (Luke) Williams, Karlie Orisko, Anthony (Nicole) Uniejewski, Kaitlin (fianc Paul) Uniejewski and Taylor Orisko; great-grandchildren Samuel, Ellie and Benjamin Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private. Mrs. Orisko will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

