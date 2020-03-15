Ella Mae Waters, 88, of Washington, died Friday, March 13, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born December 10, 1931, in Rogersville, a daughter of the late Samuel J. and Mary Buchanan Clark.

Mrs. Waters graduated from Center Township High School in 1949 and worked as a bookkeeper at I. Richman Company for 27 years.

She was a member of Avery United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women's Society, where she served as treasurer, Order of Eastern Star and Tall Cedars of Lebanon. Mrs. Waters enjoyed Bible study, reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with friends and family. She was an avid Steelers and NASCAR fan.

On June 17, 1949, she married James Robert Phillips, who died in November 1973.

In 1978, she married Louis A. Waters, who died in 1985.

Surviving are two sons, Kirk (Amy) Phillips and Rob (Shirley) Phillips; a daughter, Lesley Phillips Victoria, all of Washington; four grandchildren, Austin Phillips, Jimmie Phillips, Adam Victoria and Alexandra Victoria; a great-grandchild, Christian Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Leroy and John Clark.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, with the Rev. Erik Hoeke officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avery United Methodist Church, 1100 Gabby Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.