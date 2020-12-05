Ella May Pierce Abbott, 89, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital. She was a former long-time resident of Long Branch. She currently resided at Cambridge Hillside personal care home in North Charleroi. Because of her pleasant nature and helpfulness to the other residents, she was honored to be chosen as the first "resident of the month."

She was born May 24, 1931, in Centerville, a daughter of the late Howard and Eliza Ann Woods Pierce.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ in Roscoe, where she was an ordained deaconess, former Sunday school teacher and a former member of The Ladies' Uplift Circle. She truly served her Lord with all her heart.

She had worked at Santori's Cabinet Manufacturing and later at Keystone Bakery as the head shipping clerk. Ella May enjoyed cooking, baking and canning. Because of her generous nature, many of her relatives and friends enjoyed her recipes through the years. Later in life she crocheted baby afghans for all who had a newborn.

Survivors include her two sons and daughters-in-law, John Robert and Freda of Long Branch, Elder James and Betty of Roscoe; and daughter and son-in-law Diane and Ed Nester of Hanover Township; grandson Scott (Marissa) Abbott of Rostraver Township; and great-grandchildren Isaac and Ava Abbott. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; infant daughter Susan Kay; and granddaughter Janell Abbott. Also, preceding her in death were all her siblings, brothers Howard, Everett, Earnest, David, Ralph, and sisters Sarah Sisley, Ruth Lytle, Elizabeth Klingensmith and Mildred Sanders.

Doctors R.G. Krishnan and Charles Gennaula along with their staffs provided compassionate care of Ella May, the staff of Mon Valley Hospital, and her "friends" of OSPTA staffing: nurse Shellie and rehab therapists Joe and Brett. The entire staff of Cambridge Hillside attended to her needs the past 3-1/2 years.

Visitation and services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melenyzer Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Inc., Roscoe.