Ellen J. Schaeffer, 82, of Lawrence, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2, 2020, after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

She is survived by daughter Barbara Kostelic (Thomas) of Cecil; son Gene Schaeffer of Castle Shannon; granddaughter Adrienne Endy (Matthew) of Cecil; and great-grandchildren Carson and Madeleine.

She was a retired registered nurse at St. Clair Hospital and Allegheny General Hospital.

Family and friends were received Sunday and Monday in Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh PA 15236. A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, January 7, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Jefferson Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Washington Area Humane Society.

