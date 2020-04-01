Ellen Jane Rutan, 81, of Monessen, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Southwestern Healthcare Center in West Mifflin.

She was born April 6, 1939, in Washington, a daughter of the late Wray Leslie Rutan and Mary Paul Rutan.

A graduate of Washington High School, she had worked at Montgomery Ward, Hallmark Card Shop and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Surviving are a brother, Melvin Paul Rutan; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Donald and Wray Rutan; and two sisters, Jacqueline Miller and Marjorie O'Leary.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines, recommended by the Center for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held at this time.

A prayer service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, 724-225-8122.

