Ellen L. Bednar 80, of McDonald, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

She was born May 7, 1940, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Ella Kassau Bednar.

Miss Bednar was a graduate of McDonald High School, Class of 1958 and earned her bachelor's degree from Geneva College, Class of 1962. Ellen later received her master's degree in Education from Westminster College. She was a teacher for the Quaker Valley School District for 30 years.

Ellen was an accomplished pianist and artist. She enjoyed the hunt for collectibles at yard sales, flea markets and antique shows. She had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Ellen was also a lover of all animals especially her dear feline friends, Walter and Sherman.

She is survived by many cousins.

At Ellen's request all services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA. Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of one's choice.