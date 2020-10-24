Ellen M. Plutch, 80, of Marianna, died Friday, October 23, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born November 2, 1939, in Marianna, a daughter of the late Walter H. Moore and Edith C. Moore Shrontz.

She was a 1956 graduate of West Bethlehem High School and then went on to Penn Commercial. She worked for many years at Budd Baer Automotive until 1978. She then worked at the Marianna Phone Company for 22 years, from where she retired.

She was a member of Highland Brethren Church, where she served as treasurer and pianist. She enjoyed quilting, painting ceramics and woodworking. She loved going to yard sales and enjoyed time with her grandchildren.

On October 2, 1962, she married George W. Plutch, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage before his passing October 28, 2012.

She is survived by three daughters, Wanda (Keith) Bell, Anita (Mark) Knight and Colleen (Floyd) Donahoo; a brother, Harold Moore; two sisters, Nadine Mitchell, Juanita Bradley; sisters-in-law Amanda Moore, Elizabeth Moore and Janet Plutch; 12 grandchildren, Deanna, John, Kristina, Jessica, Eddie, Joel, Janelle, Kayla, Brandon, Bryan, Marissa, Matt; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are two brothers, Bradley Moore and Brian Moore.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 25, in the Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, with Pastor Tim Lindsay officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Highland Brethren Church, 456 Highland Ridge Road, Marianna, PA 15345.