Ellen Marie Hildreth White, 90, of Greensboro, died at 3:05 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at home.

She was born Saturday, March 23, 1929, in Sycamore, a daughter of the late James J. Hildreth and Lurena R. Goins Hildreth.

Mrs. White was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Waynesburg. She was a member of Gideons International Auxiliary and for 13 years was the organist at Greensboro Nazarene Church. She was a homemaker.

Her husband, Grayson White, whom she married June 1, 1948, died September 12, 2002.

Surviving are one daughter, Linda K. Matthais and her husband Edwin of Penasco, N.M.; two sons, Grayson Duane White and his wife Audrey of Uniontown, and Michael G. White and his wife Susan of Waynesburg; seven grandchildren, Bradley White, Jason White, Josh White, Ashley Smolinsky, Matthew White, Robert Grayson Lowry, and Steven Lowry; 15 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Myra Gibson, of Rogersville and Nancy Hanson, of Dalton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one sister, Joann Fritz; and four brothers, Curtis Edwin Hildreth, James H. Hildreth, Benjamin W. Hildreth and Carl W. Hildreth.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. There will be additional visitation at First Church of the Nazarene, 115 Deerfield Lane, Waynesburg, PA 15370, from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the service, Thursday, May 2, with Rev. John Poling officiating. Burial will be in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.