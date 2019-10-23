Ellen McCord, 84, of Washington, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Greenery.

She was born July 2, 1935, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Henry Adolph Maier and Ruth Shaney Maier.

Ellen was a graduate of Holy Cross High School and worked for Rexell Plumbing Supply as an office administrator.

She enjoyed playing cards, needlework, word search puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

On June 29, 1963, she married Harold Ross McCord Sr., who died June 15, 2011.

Surviving are a son, Timothy (Suzanne) McCord of West Alexander; two daughters, Valerie Nagel of New Eagle, Cathy Opferman of Pittsburgh; a stepdaughter, Nancy Moore of Marianna; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a brother, Henry Martin Maier; a stepson, Harold McCord Jr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 25, with Pastor Herb Shaffer of New Song Community Church officiating. Burial will follow at Woodruff Memorial Park.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.