Elmer Albert Ritter of McMurray passed away peacefully in his sleep, at the young age of 94, Friday, March 22, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Evelyn Ruth Seemiller Ritter, the love of his life. They did everything together for the last 71 years.

He was a decorated World War II veteran, as a member of the U.S. Army, 101 Airborne Division. After the war, the G.I. Bill allowed Elmer to finish high school and attend drafting school. He then went on to become a very successful businessman.

Elmer's life orbited around his angelic wife, and together they embarked on many adventures. He especially liked meeting new people, even if it was just at the local grocery store. He was never at a loss for words. Although he was an avid traveler, Elmer also enjoyed the comforts of home, whether in McMurray or Fort Meyers, Fla.

He is survived by his six children, Keith (Joan) Ritter, Brian (Tatiana) Ritter, Craig (Tamara) Ritter, Diane Rusch, Darryl (Connie) Ritter and Elmer (Nikki) Ritter; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, with with another adorable one on the way.

Arrangements are by Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, where family and friends will gather at noon and hold a remembrance service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29. Inurnment will follow in National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwestern Veterans Center, 7080 Highland Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15206.

