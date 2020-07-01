Elmer L. Peterson, 95, of Avella, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, in Southmont Presbyterian SeniorCare.

He was born April 27, 1925, in Studa, a son of the late Julius and Rachel Roadway Peterson.

Elmer was a 1943 graduate of Avella High School. He served in the U.S. Army as a T/4 in Company D 331 Infantry Calvary Unit as a tank driver during World War II.

He worked for Alex E. Paris Contracting Co. of Atlasburg, retiring in 1987.

Elmer was a member of Richard Vaux Masonic Lodge No. 454 of Burgettstown, where he was a 32nd degree Mason.

He loved spending time with his family and never missed a hunting season, even into his 90s. He loved to go to the auction, do crossword puzzles and read history books daily.

In 1947, he married Frances Steklacic Cruny, who died July 15, 2012.

Surviving are two sons, Michael (JoEllen) Cruny of Avella, Larry (Mary Ann) Peterson of Cecil; four grandchildren, Michael, Matthew and wife Tara, Scott and Audra; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Jean Gruber of Canoga Park, Calif.

Deceased, in addition to his wife of 65 years, are a stepson, Clarence M. Cruny; a stepdaughter, Loretta Bertovich; four brothers, Charles, Edward, Kenneth and Wayne Peterson; four sisters, Naomi Peterson, Wilda Bobich, Dorothy Corgnati and Wanda Somplatsky.

Friends and family will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in the Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home, Inc., where a military walk thru will be conducted at 10:45 a.m. immediately followed by services at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, with Pastor Stephen Spence officiating.

Burial will be in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray, where full military rites will be accorded graveside by Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643 of Avella.

In lieu flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Avella Presbyterian Church, c/o Mary Ann Dhayer, 116 Cross Creek Road, Avella, PA 15312, or Autism Society of Pittsburgh, 4371 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.