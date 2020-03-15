Elsie Hoggans, 99, of Daisytown, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

She was born Monday, November 15, 1920, in Huntsville, Ala., a daughter of the late Herbert Green Sr. and Christine Lee Green.

She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Daisytown, the Ladies Aid Committee and the Foreign Mission. She was a Sunday school teacher, the church treasurer and she loved to do missionary and volunteer work.

In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hoggans; four sisters, Ruth Wilkinson, Mary Settles, Jean Green Radcliff and Dorothy Tyler; and a brother, Herbert Green Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Diane Tyler and husband Willie Sr. of Daisytown; four sisters, Fannie Hawkes, Florence Lucas, Arlene Green and Helen Lucas; and a brother, Nathaniel Wilson Green. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Sherri Yancec and husband Keith, Willie Tyler Jr. and wife Juanita and Sonya Miller and husband David; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Tuesday, March 17, in Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Daisytown, with Pastor Delonte Reeves officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.