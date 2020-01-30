Elsie Loretta Vroble, 86, of Washington, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born April 7, 1933, in Rankin, a daughter of the late John F. and Elsie J. Gubanic Vroble.

Elsie was a graduate of Rankin High School and Duquesne University Music School.

She was a vocal music instructor in the Rankin School District and then later for the Woodland Hills District after the schools merged.

Elsie was a church organist at St. Barnabas in Swissvale and then at St. Maximillian Kolbe in Homestead.

She loved the Pittsburgh Penguins and music.

Surviving are a brother, Jack Vroble (Gay) of Amity; a nephew, John P. Vroble of Amity; a niece, Vicki Stittleberg (Tyson) of Texas; a great-nephew, Barrett Stittleberg; and several cousins.

A sister, Lois Steiner, is deceased.

All services are private and entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, 724-745-2350.

