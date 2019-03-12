Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Shaw.

Elsie Shaw, 91, of Marianna, died Sunday, March 10, 2019.

She was born October 15, 1927, in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Lillian Dahlstrom Procasky. She attended Marianna Boro Schools and was very active in her community, serving on the Marianna Boro Council for many years.

On April 5, 1947, she married Carl Shaw, who died June 10, 1986.

Elsie worked as a server at the Meadows in Washington for many years before retiring in the early 2000s. She enjoyed visiting Atlantic City and attending bingo.

She is survived by a brother, William (Anita) Procasky of Speers Boro; four grandchildren, Amanda (Jamie) Essay, Chris (Laura) Shaw, Mark Hazen, and Jared (Patty) Hazen; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are two sons, William and David (Shirley) Shaw; a daughter, Marsha Hazen; a brother, Edwin Procasky; and a sister, Marie Napier.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, March 14, in the Nichol Funeral Home, 1728 Main Street, Marianna, with Pastor Ed Pope officiating. In lieu of flowers, drop a few dollars in your favorite slot machine in her memory. A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.