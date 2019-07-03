Elton Ray Carr, 79, of Taylorstown, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, in his home.

He was born November 1, 1939, in Wilsie, W.Va., a son of the late Lantie Carr and Erma Wilson.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the Laborers Union 286 & 373 in 1997.

Elton enjoyed hunting and playing cards with his family and friends. He spent his retirement years traveling across the country, visiting many national parks and landmarks.

On February 28, 1962, he married Judith Ann Sampson, who survives.

Also surviving are his daughters, Melissa Carr (Ralph Anderson) of Claysville, Michelle (Dan) Johnson of Huntsville, Ala., Julie (Jay) Minch of West Alexander and Janice Carr (Craig) of McMurray; sisters Margaret (Ken) Martin of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, and Pauline Reynolds of Gassaway, W.Va.; grandchildren Derek Kuhlenschmidt, Dani Vick, Scott Sexton, Sidney and Nicole Rhodes, Zachary and Nathan Minch, Tyler Bedillion and Devin Carr; and four great-grandchildren.

Elton was preceded in death by daughters Lana Rhodes and Kathy Bedillion; grandson Johnny Carr; and brothers Edward, Freddy, Earnest Dale and Robert.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation and funeral services will be private. The family will have a celebration of life from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at their home at 5 Main Street, Taylorstown.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville.