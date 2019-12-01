Elva Dee Simpson Wilson, 97, of Waynesburg, died at 10:01 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, in the Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg, due to complications from a stroke.

She was born Sunday, January 22, 1922, in Wana, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas B. Simpson and Minerva Wise Simpson.

Mrs. Wilson was an alum of Clay-Battelle High School in Blacksville, W.Va. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg, although in recent months, due to accessibility, she had attended the Oakview United Methodist Church. Mrs. Wilson was a faithful member of the Tuesday morning Bible study of First Presbyterian. Previously she had served as a Sunday school teacher and as a ruling elder of the former Muddy Creek Presbyterian Church. She was a strong supporter of the annual Muddy Creek reunions. For many years, Elva was a member of the Presbyterian Women in the Washington Presbytery.

She was an avid reader and a member of the Waynesburg Library Club. She loved to cook, bake and create in the kitchen. Quite often, she "tested" new recipes she found in cookbooks, magazines or newspapers. She was well known for her dinner rolls.

Mrs. Wilson loved country living and totally enjoyed mowing with her garden tractor and the large farm tractor. Elva also enjoyed gardening and raising flowers.

For a number of years, Mrs. Wilson worked as a clerk and later as a bookkeeper for the G.C. Murphy Store in Waynesburg and later in Morgantown. She also served as a "set-up" designer for new store locations.

Her husband, Paul R. Wilson, whom she married on December 26, 1939, died May 11, 1986.

Surviving are a son, the Rev. Dr. Donald P. (Deborah) Wilson of Waynesburg; daughter-in-law Martha Jean Wilson of Carmichaels; three grandchildren, Douglas A. (Amy) Wilson of Waynesburg, Thomas R. (Patty) Wilson of Rootstown, Ohio, and Kathleen Wilson of Bridgeville; three great-grandchildren, Bradley (Lauren) Wilson, Chelsey Wilson, E. Christian Wilson and his fiancee Emily; two great-great-grandchildren, Lillyanna and Keith Connor, sister Mildred Pratt of Carmichaels; brother Elmer B. Simpson of Louisville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are son Robert R. Wilson, and four brothers Luther, Thomas, Wilbur and Alex Simpson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg. There will be additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the service, Wednesday, December 4, in First Presbyterian Church, 169 West College Street, Waynesburg, with the Rev. William Sukolsky and her son the Rev. Dr. Donald P. Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wilson Scholarship Fund of Waynesburg University, 51 West College Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, or the Waynesburg Library Club, c/o Roberta Boyd, President, P.O. Box 209, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.