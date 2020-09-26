Elwood T. Ralston, 75, of Burgettstown, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in his home.

He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Jane Smith Ralston; father of Timothy (Laura Gable) Ralston and Thomas (Jennifer Young) Ralston; Pappy to Morgan and Maxwell Ralston, Meadow Ralston, and Lydia Gable; brother of Robert (Donna) Ralston and the late Kathryn Campbell and Mary Ralston.

He enjoyed listening to gospel and country music, watching wrestling, his dog, Lucy and most of all, his grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 27. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, (724)947-2049, www.youngfhinc.com. By request of the family, you are asked to please wear a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses.