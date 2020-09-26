1/1
Elwood T. Ralston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elwood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elwood T. Ralston, 75, of Burgettstown, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in his home.

He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Jane Smith Ralston; father of Timothy (Laura Gable) Ralston and Thomas (Jennifer Young) Ralston; Pappy to Morgan and Maxwell Ralston, Meadow Ralston, and Lydia Gable; brother of Robert (Donna) Ralston and the late Kathryn Campbell and Mary Ralston.

He enjoyed listening to gospel and country music, watching wrestling, his dog, Lucy and most of all, his grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 27. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, (724)947-2049, www.youngfhinc.com. By request of the family, you are asked to please wear a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Young Funeral Home (Burgettstown)
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Young Funeral Home (Burgettstown)
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home (Burgettstown)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home (Burgettstown)
23 Erie Mine Rd
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-2049
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved