Emil B. Martin, 91, of Bobtown, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, peacefully at home, with his family by his side. He was born Monday, December 2, 1928, in Bobtown, a son of Joseph and Anna Tencer Martin.

Emil was a lifelong resident of Bobtown, a veteran of the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a retired coal miner having worked at J&L Steel Corp. Shannopin Mine of Bobtown and was a member of United Mine Workers of America Local #6159.

He was a member of Saint Matthias Parish, Saint Ignatius Worship site of Bobtown, Bobtown Polish Club and the Mount Morris American Legion. Emil was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish, and he also enjoyed cooking for his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anna Jones; two brothers, Joseph and Michael Martin; his brother and sister, John and Margaret in infancy; two nephews, Art Jones and Paul Martin.

He is survived by his sister, Marie Kovach of Greensboro; two brothers, Edward "Bucky" Martin of Bobtown, Stephen Martin of Watkins Glen, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 13, and until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, when brief prayers will be said, in Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, Thomas B. Rudolph, funeral director and supervisor, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion. A Mass of Christian Burial at will follow at 11 a.m. in Saint Matthias Parish, Saint Ignatius Worship Site, with the Rev. Fr. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park of Point Marion, with military rites accorded graveside by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 747 and American Legion Post 499 of Point Marion.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.