Emil B. Martin

Service Information
Louis E Rudolph Funeral Home
15 Main St
Point Marion, PA
15474
(724)-725-5256
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Louis E Rudolph Funeral Home
15 Main St
Point Marion, PA 15474
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Louis E Rudolph Funeral Home
15 Main St
Point Marion, PA 15474
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Matthias Parish
Saint Ignatius Worship Site
View Map
Obituary
Emil B. Martin, 91, of Bobtown, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, peacefully at home, with his family by his side.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 13, and until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, when brief prayers will be said, in Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, Thomas B. Rudolph, funeral director and supervisor, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion. A Mass of Christian Burial at will follow at 11 a.m. in Saint Matthias Parish, Saint Ignatius Worship Site, with the Rev. Fr. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park of Point Marion, with military rites accorded graveside by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 747 and American Legion Post 499 of Point Marion.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 13, 2020
bullet Purple Heart bullet World War II bullet Korean War
