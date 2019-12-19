Emily Ann DeClair Holder, 79, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Washington Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 8, 1940, in Clarkesville, a daughter of the late Mary Ann and George DeClair.

On July 15, 1980, she married Lavon C. Holder, who died in 2007. Together they started Elm Road Mission from their farm property in Avella.

She was a current avid resident at Thomas Campbell Apartments, where she leaves behind many friends and fond memories.

Emily was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and loved to cook and spend time with her family and friends.

Surviving are a son, Joseph DeClair; brothers John DeClair, Joe DeClair and Frank DeClair; a sister, Lucy Cole; grandchildren Troy (Mariah) DeClair, Natalie (Eric) Apodiakos; great-grandsons Dash and Dylan Apodiakos; numerous nieces and nephews.

At the request of the deceased, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

