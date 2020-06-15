Emily B. Darney, 79, of Vestaburg, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness.

She was born September 29, 1940, in Vestaburg, a daughter of the late Albert and Sarah Perry Abbadini.

Mrs. Darney was a 1958 graduate of Beth-Joint High School and had been employed by Washington County Aging Services as a traveling aid for many years. She had also been employed by Faieta's Bar in Vestaburg and the Riverside Hotel Restaurant of Fredericktown, where she enjoyed socializing with her many friends.

She had been a lifelong member of the Vestaburg Presbyterian Church, where she served as Sunday school teacher. She was also judge of elections in Vestaburg for more than 25 years, treasurer of Vesta youth baseball, belonged to various area ladies bowling and softball leagues, and enjoyed watching the Pirates and Steelers.

Mrs. Darney was an amazing cook and enjoyed sharing her recipes, but what she enjoyed most was making Sunday dinners for her entire family.

She is survived by two sons, William P. Darney (Linnie Coffman) of Fredericktown, Jason A. Darney (Beth) of Fredericktown; one brother, Robert Abbadini (Kathy) of Centerville; five grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Darney, Emily, Paige and Ryan Butka; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, William D. "Shu" Darney; and two sisters, Alberta Abbadini and Donna White.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of services, Tuesday, June 12, in the Greenlee Funeral Home, 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown. Interment will be in the Westland Cemetery, Centerville Borough.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.