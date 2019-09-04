Emily Shoup, 39, of Exton, formerly of McMurray, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born August 23, 1979, she was a beloved daughter of William and Diane Corso Shoup; cherished sister to Sarah (Cole) Moody; and loving aunt to Will and Anneliese Moody. She is also survived by her grandmother, Theresa Corso; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Emily was a 1997 graduate of Peters Township High School, and graduated with honors from Penn State University in 2000. She received her MBA from Penn State in 2009, where she was recognized with the Outstanding Achievement Award in Business Administration. Emily took great pride in her work as a lead technical writer with Unisys Corporation in Malvern. She was the recipient of many achievement awards, as well as being named on a patent application. Emily faced her challenges head-on with humor and determination. Her quick wit and positive attitude will be remembered by all.

A gathering of family and friends will held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Saturday, September 7, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

