Emily W. Weir Jacobs died March 29, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late James R. Jacobs; loving mother of James R. Jacobs II of McDonald; sister of Daniel Boyd Weir; and grandmother of the late James R. Jacobs III.

Services private. Arrangements entrusted to the Bagnato Funeral Home.