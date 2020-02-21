Emma B. Mervin (1921 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma B. Mervin.
Service Information
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA
15332
(724)-348-7171
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
a blessing service
Kegel Funeral Home Inc.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emma B. Mervin, 98, of Finleyville, died Monday, February 17, 2020, in Mt. Vernon of South Park personal care center.

She was born July 29, 1921, in Library, a daughter of Anton and Jennie Chesnovar Batelli.

Mrs. Mervin was retired as a receptionist for the late Dr. Joseph Schwerha, M.D., in Finleyville.

She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

Surviving are a brother, Joseph Batelli; a sister, Wilda Kuzman; a sister-in-law, Rose Mary Batelli; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Joseph "Son" Mervin, who died February 5, 2020; four brothers, William, Anthony, Edward and Ralph Batelli; and four sisters, Mary Capwell, Irene Wachter, Jennie "Babe" Childers and Edith Rabold.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public viewing.

Friends will be received from noon to 1:30 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Monday, February 24, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Private interment will be in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations