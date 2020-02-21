Emma B. Mervin, 98, of Finleyville, died Monday, February 17, 2020, in Mt. Vernon of South Park personal care center.

She was born July 29, 1921, in Library, a daughter of Anton and Jennie Chesnovar Batelli.

Mrs. Mervin was retired as a receptionist for the late Dr. Joseph Schwerha, M.D., in Finleyville.

She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

Surviving are a brother, Joseph Batelli; a sister, Wilda Kuzman; a sister-in-law, Rose Mary Batelli; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Joseph "Son" Mervin, who died February 5, 2020; four brothers, William, Anthony, Edward and Ralph Batelli; and four sisters, Mary Capwell, Irene Wachter, Jennie "Babe" Childers and Edith Rabold.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public viewing.

Friends will be received from noon to 1:30 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Monday, February 24, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Private interment will be in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .