Emogene Louise Salvucci, 82, of Washington, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in her home.

She was born September 24, 1937, in Apollo, a daughter of the late Oral Kerner and Alvirda "Birdie" Frank MacIntyre.

Emogene was a 1955 graduate of Bradford High School.

Mrs. Salvucci retired after 35 years working as a dental chair side assistant.

Emogene was a member of the First Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir. She was a member and Treasurer of WNALC (Women of the North American Lutheran Church). Emogene loved her church family, and church activities.

An avid reader, she enjoyed ceramics, quilting, and was a fantastic pie baker. She loved to travel in her motorhome, especially out west to the Rockies. Emogene especially loved spending time with her favorite granddaughter.

On October 25, 1980, she married George Salvucci, who survives.

Also surviving are a brother, William Kerner of Apollo; a granddaughter, Trisha Maree (Van) Denby, of Clarksville, Tenn.; a great-grandson, Hulstyn; a daughter-in-law, Danille; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her son, Hugh Thompson.

A memorial service will be held at the First Lutheran Church at a later date to be announced by Pastor Robert Grewe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Lutheran Church, 92 West Walnut Street, Washington, PA 15301, or the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Avenue #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.