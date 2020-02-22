Eric C. Riggenbach, 50, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born April 17, 1969, in Waynesburg, a son of Wayne L. Riggenbach (Rose Ann Ruble) of Winston Salem, N.C. and the late Wanda Jane Yost Riggenbach.

He was a 1988 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School.

On June 27, 2008, he married Angela Tolley Riggenbach, who survives.

Eric had worked as a union carpenter. For the past 13 years, he worked on the custodial staff of the Central Greene School District.

He was a lifetime resident of Greene County and was a member of the Waynesburg Sportsman's Club and the National Rifle Association.

Eric was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing and collecting deer shed antlers. He was a beekeeper and gathered mushrooms and ginseng. He also loved rock music and playing the guitar.

Surviving, in addition to his father and wife, are three children, Ryan Warner of Carmichaels, David Warner at home and Tristan Cooke of Waynesburg. Also surviving are three brothers, Jay L. Riggenbach, G. Scott Riggenbach and Richard K. Riggenbach (Pamela), all of Waynesburg.

Friends will be received 1 to 4 and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, February 24 and from 12 noon until 1 p.m., the hour of services, on Tuesday, February 25, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, followed by burial in Oakmont Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.