Eric S. Volas
1942 - 2020
Eric S. Volas, 78, of Canonsburg, died Friday, July 10, 2020, in his home.

He was born April 21, 1942, in Rhodes, Greece, a son of Stergos and Marika Konstantinou Volas.

Mr. Volas was an active member of the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Canonsburg, where he was a member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, chapter 156 and the Pan Rhodian Society.

Prior to his retirement, he worked at McGraw Edison for 25 years, and later at Sarris Candy. He enjoyed watching Nascar and soccer, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and neighborhood friends.

On May 3, 1970, he married his loving wife of over 50 years, Evelyn Sarris Volas, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Steven (Carolyn) Volas of Canonsburg; his daughter, Jamie (Dino) Marinelli of Natrona Heights; brothers, Kostas (Dina) Volas, Yianni (Roula) Volas; and his sister, Asimeni Lempetlis, all of Greece; his granddaughters, Stella Volas and Sevina Volas; step-grandchildren, Dylan Marinelli and Shaylin Marinelli; uncle, Luke (Betty) Konstantinou; his aunt, Kitsa Konstantinou Todoulaki; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Stamatia Volas.

Friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Monday in the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 601 West McMurray Road, Canonsburg. Trisagion will be 7 p.m. Monday. Additional visitation in the church will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, followed by services at 11 a.m. in the church with Father George Athanasiou, officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, in Eric Volas' name.

Arrangements entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

Please visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
JUL
13
Service
07:00 PM
Trisagion
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
JUL
14
Service
11:00 AM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-746-1000
