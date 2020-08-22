Eric Stephen Crunick died August 15, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Eric was born September 2, 1959, in Washington, to Helen and Michael Crunick.

He graduated from Washington High School in 1978 where he was elected president and then attended Oglethorpe University in Atlanta. He earned a Master's in Business at Georgia State University and then settled in Atlanta for several years before returning to Washington.

While he lived with muscular dystrophy, Eric never let physical limitations define his life. He was an active member of the community and a strong advocate for the rights of individuals living with disabilities. He played a key role on an advisory committee that helped make the 1996 Olympics Atlanta the most accessible Olympic games ever, serving as a historic model for future games.

Eric will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his sharp wit, sense of humor and love of music, gifts he often shared with friends, family and his home aides. Eric filled his life with concerts, sporting events and frequently enjoyed watching the sunset over Washington.

He is survived by his mother, Helen Crunick; brother, Michael Crunick; sister, Lisa Crunick; nieces, Helena Bottemiller Evich (Jordan), Haley Melo (Brenner); and nephew, Scott Crunick.

A celebration of Eric's life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First Baptist Church.

